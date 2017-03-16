Joe Mixon visiting Broncos on Thursday

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT

The Broncos are the latest team to meet with Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon.

According to multiple reports, Mixon is meeting with the Broncos in Denver on Thursday. He met with the Bengals last weekend and spent time with them as well as the Browns, Lions and Saints before his pro day workout in Norman, Oklahoma last week.

None of those teams were able to speak to Mixon at the NFL’s Scouting Combine because Mixon was barred from participating as a result of his arrest for punching a woman in the face during his first year in college. Mixon entered a guilty plea on a misdemeanor assault charge to settle the criminal case.

If not for that incident, Mixon might be mentioned among the first running backs to come off the board in April. That’s not expected to happen, but the chances he’ll get picked likely go up as more teams meet with him and gauge the risk/reward ratio for picking him up.

The Broncos have C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and Kapri Bibbs returning at running back.