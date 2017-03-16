Kony Ealy didn’t expect to be traded

Posted by Mike Florio on March 16, 2017, 3:58 PM EDT

Kony Ealy became a household name in NFL circles during Super Bowl 50. He then ended up in the Carolina outhouse a year later.

Now traded to the Patriots, Ealy spoke with reporters on Thursday and addressed whether he thought he’d be traded.

“No, but you know, this a business, so you’ve got to be prepared for anything,” Ealy said. “I’ve been prepared my whole life for just different outcomes and obstacles to try to get up or down, so it’s just another part of life. You’ve just got to take the opportunities and make the most of them.”

Ealy already has demonstrated his ability to adjust based on his attitude toward becoming a Patriot.

“Coach Belichick is a great coach and he has a way of finding talent, so obviously he saw something that I put on film that obviously can help the team, contribute to the team, to help them get another winning season,” Ealy said. “I just look forward to just coming in, working hard, just doing my job and trying to help contribute.”

What Ealy may not realize is that, beyond talent, Belichick likes to acquire players who are in or who are entering the final year of their contracts. Then, if it’s a one-year arrangement and the player leaves, the Patriots get extra consideration under the convoluted compensatory draft pick formula.

Until then, Ealy will do whatever he’s asked to do — and he won’t talk about what the team plans for him to do. Which means he’s already embraced the Patriot Way.

“I’m not going to get into any details as far as [how I’ll be used], but basically, I just want to come in and whatever they need me to do, whatever the coaches need me to do, I’ll just trust that they’ll put me in the best situations possible and I’ll do what I need to do, and do my job and help the team,” Ealy said.

Ealy is on the books for a salary of $803,660 and a workout bonus of $100,000. So it’s a low-risk investment for the Patriots. And if they can coax out of him a big performance once the team gets to the AFC title game (again) and the Super Bowl (quite possibly), it will have been worth it, even if he leaves as a free agent next March.