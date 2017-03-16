Lance Dunbar signs with Rams

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 10:54 AM EDT

Running back Lance Dunbar’s visit with the Rams went well.

Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Dunbar has agreed to terms on a contract with the team. The deal is for one year and up to $3 million.

Dunbar returned from a 2015 torn ACL to play in 13 games for the Cowboys last season, but Ezekiel Elliott’s arrival in Dallas didn’t leave much playing time on offense. Dunbar ran nine times for 31 yards and a touchdown and caught 16 passes for 122 yards.

Receiving was one of Dunbar’s chief duties during his five years with the Cowboys and that should give him a good chance at earning time behind Todd Gurley in the Rams backfield during the 2017 season. Malcolm Brown is the only other back currently under contract with the team who got carries last season.