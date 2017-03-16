Latavius Murray won’t wear No. 28 with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 12:44 PM EDT

With running back Latavius Murray now a member of the Vikings, it is harder to believe that Adrian Peterson will be back in Minnesota for another season with the only team he’s ever played for in the NFL.

If Peterson is gone, he won’t be forgotten after running for 11,747 yards in 10 years with the team. He also won’t have his number taken by the new arrival in the backfield.

Murray wore No. 28 with the Raiders, but posted a picture to Instagram of Peterson hanging out with him at the Pro Bowl in 2016 with a caption explaining that he will be changing numbers out of respect for Peterson’s career with the Vikings.

“There wasn’t a thought in my mind to try and wear or ask for the #28,” Murray wrote. “I have too much respect for AP and so much respect for what he’s done and what he means to this organization. Many people don’t know, but I wore the #28 as a kid because of Fred Taylor who played for the Jaguars at the time. When AP came onto the scene and Fred retired, he was my reason for keeping #28. I want to say to Vikings fans: I’m not here to replace #28, he’s irreplaceable. I’m not here to be #28, there’s no one like him. I ask that you accept me for the player I am and know that I’m here to give you all I got and to win.”

Peterson told Josina Anderson of ESPN “that’s what’s up” when asked about Murray’s gesture and then likely turned his attention back to finding a team that will let him wear that or any other number as a member of their backfield in 2017.