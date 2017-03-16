Pool table removed from Bills’ locker room being sold at auction

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2017, 6:02 AM EDT

New Bills coach Sean McDermott ordered a pool table removed from the team’s locker room. Now you can put it in your basement.

The pool table is being auctioned off online, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Buffalo Bills Foundation.

The auction site knows that the pool table was in the Bills’ locker room for years and has been used by the players, and it has some wear and tear to the felt and pockets.

The high bid is $3,750 and the auction closes today.