Rams land Connor Barwin

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 6:35 PM EDT

Connor Barwin is going to play for Wade Phillips again.

The Rams announced on Thursday that they have signed Barwin. They did not announce the terms of the deal, but Adam Caplan of ESPN reports it is a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6.5 million.

Barwin moved to defensive end from outside linebacker last season and had 34 tackles and five sacks while starting every game. The Eagles released him earlier this month and he should be making the move back to his old position in Phillips’ 3-4 defense.

Barwin also played for the Rams’ new defensive coordinator when he was working for the Texans and had 11.5 sacks coming off the edge for Houston in 2011. The Rams would love to see that kind of production off the edge in 2017 as they try to make their second year in Los Angeles a more successful one than the first.