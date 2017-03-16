Ravens sign Brandon Carr

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT

Brandon Carr is heading to Baltimore.

Carr, the veteran cornerback who played the last five years for the Cowboys, has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ravens. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the way the deal is structured it’s more likely to end up being a two-year, $12 million contract.

A nine-year veteran, Carr has started all 16 games every season of his career. He played four years in Kansas City before signing with Dallas.

The 30-year-old Carr is the No. 104 player on our list of the top NFL free agents of 2017.