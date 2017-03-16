Ravens sign Brandon Carr

Brandon Carr is heading to Baltimore.
Carr, the veteran cornerback who played the last five years for the Cowboys, has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ravens. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the way the deal is structured it’s more likely to end up being a two-year, $12 million contract.
A nine-year veteran, Carr has started all 16 games every season of his career. He played four years in Kansas City before signing with Dallas.
The 30-year-old Carr is the No. 104 player on our list of the top NFL free agents of 2017.
Get ready for very mediocre,uninspiring play.Dude is very average.
LOL!
Waive Webb and sign another overrated/overpaid has been.
Ozzie for Exec of the Year!
don’t get me wrong.. It’s not like we’re losing Deion Sanders but damn, we’re getting poached son! Losing a lot of depth…. Can’t afford a lot of swings and misses in this draft…. This is a byproduct of several horrible deals Jerry made (the Romo and Carr contracts specifically..) which pushed us right up against the cap…. Hopefully, this won’t happen as much with him fading into the black, or rather the Johnnie Walker Blue Label….
Can’t get one CB from Dallas might as well get the other… I’ll take it!
2 year $12 million, maybe Butler is underpaid.
This is quite a reach for the Ravens.
It is very hard to get excited as a Ravens’ fan – are they even trying to field a team with a chance to win it all?
thank you..thank you… Ravens. As a Cowboy fan, I can’t thank you guys enough for taking him..
In other words, it’s an upgrade.
GMEN increasing weapons and D MEN decreasing….you do the math
Well, that leaves them with a cap space of $4,715,380. Unless somebody is waived, etc., their FA is finished. BTW, I looked it up. I knew they were about done.
Webb has already been waived. He’s dead money.
He’ll play every game and is a great teammate and plays with effort. Not bad, but not great either
I guess they are paying 6 million a year for durability, not performance. I have been watching him for 5 years and it’s very rare that he makes a play on the ball.