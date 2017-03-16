 Skip to content

Ravens sign Brandon Carr

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 16, 2017, 3:56 PM EDT
Brandon Carr is heading to Baltimore.

Carr, the veteran cornerback who played the last five years for the Cowboys, has agreed to a four-year deal with the Ravens. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the way the deal is structured it’s more likely to end up being a two-year, $12 million contract.

A nine-year veteran, Carr has started all 16 games every season of his career. He played four years in Kansas City before signing with Dallas.

The 30-year-old Carr is the No. 104 player on our list of the top NFL free agents of 2017.

14 Responses to “Ravens sign Brandon Carr”
  1. nflrule says: Mar 16, 2017 4:03 PM

    Get ready for very mediocre,uninspiring play.Dude is very average.

  2. tylawspick6 says: Mar 16, 2017 4:03 PM

    LOL!

    Waive Webb and sign another overrated/overpaid has been.

    Ozzie for Exec of the Year!

  3. whyamiacowboysfanagain says: Mar 16, 2017 4:09 PM

    don’t get me wrong.. It’s not like we’re losing Deion Sanders but damn, we’re getting poached son! Losing a lot of depth…. Can’t afford a lot of swings and misses in this draft…. This is a byproduct of several horrible deals Jerry made (the Romo and Carr contracts specifically..) which pushed us right up against the cap…. Hopefully, this won’t happen as much with him fading into the black, or rather the Johnnie Walker Blue Label….

  4. jaycitie says: Mar 16, 2017 4:09 PM

    Can’t get one CB from Dallas might as well get the other… I’ll take it!

  5. kenberthiaume says: Mar 16, 2017 4:11 PM

    2 year $12 million, maybe Butler is underpaid.

  6. notwhoyouthinkitis says: Mar 16, 2017 4:13 PM

    This is quite a reach for the Ravens.

  7. walker1191 says: Mar 16, 2017 4:15 PM

    It is very hard to get excited as a Ravens’ fan – are they even trying to field a team with a chance to win it all?

  8. swhy19 says: Mar 16, 2017 4:16 PM

    thank you..thank you… Ravens. As a Cowboy fan, I can’t thank you guys enough for taking him..

  9. cdstackhouse says: Mar 16, 2017 4:18 PM

    “nflrule says:
    Mar 16, 2017 4:03 PM
    Get ready for very mediocre,uninspiring play.Dude is very average.”

    In other words, it’s an upgrade.

  10. mortyglickstein says: Mar 16, 2017 4:21 PM

    GMEN increasing weapons and D MEN decreasing….you do the math

  11. nflpoker says: Mar 16, 2017 4:23 PM

    Well, that leaves them with a cap space of $4,715,380. Unless somebody is waived, etc., their FA is finished. BTW, I looked it up. I knew they were about done.

  12. nflpoker says: Mar 16, 2017 4:27 PM

    tylawspick6 says:
    Mar 16, 2017 4:03 PM
    LOL!

    Waive Webb and sign another overrated/overpaid has been.

    Ozzie for Exec of the Year!
    =========================================
    Webb has already been waived. He’s dead money.

  13. thegenghiskahn88 says: Mar 16, 2017 4:31 PM

    He’ll play every game and is a great teammate and plays with effort. Not bad, but not great either

  14. gbey500 says: Mar 16, 2017 4:33 PM

    I guess they are paying 6 million a year for durability, not performance. I have been watching him for 5 years and it’s very rare that he makes a play on the ball.

