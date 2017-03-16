Report: E.J. Manuel heading to Oakland

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 16, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT

Free agent quarterback E.J. Manuel is “likely to sign” with the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

A first-round pick in 2013, Manuel didn’t become the franchise quarterback the Bills have long wanted. Manuel, who turns 27 this weekend, has made 17 career starts but just three in the last two years and has a career 58 percent completion percentage.

Manuel has played in 29 career games. The Bills redid Tyrod Taylor’s contract to keep him and drafted Cardale Jones last year, meaning Manuel wasn’t in their plans.

Matt McGloin, the Raiders primary backup last season, is a free agent. The Raiders drafted Connor Cook in the fourth round last year.