Report: E.J. Manuel heading to Oakland

Free agent quarterback E.J. Manuel is “likely to sign” with the Raiders, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.
A first-round pick in 2013, Manuel didn’t become the franchise quarterback the Bills have long wanted. Manuel, who turns 27 this weekend, has made 17 career starts but just three in the last two years and has a career 58 percent completion percentage.
Manuel has played in 29 career games. The Bills redid Tyrod Taylor’s contract to keep him and drafted Cardale Jones last year, meaning Manuel wasn’t in their plans.
Matt McGloin, the Raiders primary backup last season, is a free agent. The Raiders drafted Connor Cook in the fourth round last year.
Great guy. Bad quarterback. Good luck EJ. I wish things had gone differently.
Could do worse
If I were a GM, I would make a trade offer for Conner Cook right now, before Reggie McKenzie comes to his senses. What’s that? Bill Belichick’s on line 1?
I kept pulling for him to turn it around but after watching him fail spectacularly in week 17 of this past season, completely missing a touchdown pass to Charles Clay that anyone reading this comment could have made because the Jets Defense blew their assignments and let the tight end jog towards the end zone uncovered, I knew it was officially over.
He is a competent back up though and an all around stand up guy that will never embarrass his team or fans with low class off the field nonsense though.
He’ll never see the field.. McLovin gone?
Not a franchise QB perhaps, but still salvageable. Buffalo didn’t have a great coaching staff when he was picked (I wouldn’t say that they do now, either) and he definitely could have used better development than he got there. He does a good deep ball, but he takes too long to read coverages and stares down his receiver too often. Good backup, perhaps with the right coaching, he can make a low end starter for someone. Probably not Oakland of course, considering who they’ve already got there.
I do kind of wonder why the Raiders went after him, though. Seems they could have spent the money elsewhere, considering that they have Connor Cook?
EJ was a project that only started his rookie year because Kevin Kolb the veteran brought in slipped on a rubber mat at training camp, ending Kolb’s career.
EJ looked his best then. He got worse after 4 years of Bills “coaching”. Would love to see him gain confidence with a real team.
Headed to Oakland to do what, work vending? Pure bum. if they had such a thing as a 7th string QB he’d be 9th!