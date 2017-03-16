Report: Johnathan Hankins looking for $10 million-plus per year

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe signed with the Falcons on Thursday and that leaves four unattached players in the top 50 of PFT’s Hot 100 list of free agents.
One of those players is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who became a free agent after playing out the final year of his four-year rookie deal with the Giants. There hasn’t been much discussion of Hankins since free agency opened a week ago, however, and it appears his contract demands are playing a role in creating that quiet market.
Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Hankins is asking for more than $10 million per year. Poe and Bennie Logan, who signed with the Chiefs, both got $8 million on one-year deals. That length is also reportedly an issue for Hankins with Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reporting that Hankins is looking for a multi-year agreement.
If those are Hankins’ demands, he’s not finding any buyers and deals don’t often get bigger the further you move away from the start of free agency. Poe took visits with three other teams before signing in Atlanta, so there may be a landing spot for Hankins but it does appear he’ll need to recalibrate what he’s asking for to get something moving.
… and that explains why he’s still a free agent.
yeah good luck with all that…no way he gets that IMO
Bwahhahahahahahahahah.
I’m looking for $10M too; doubt either of us get it.
I just heard of Johnathon Hankins for the first time.
The DT market has been slow/soft thus far. $10Mil/yr is to much at this point free agency. Teams that would have thrown that type of change around have already done so. Maybe a $8Mil 1 yr deal is the way to go at this juncture. And it is the guaranteed money that counts anyway, not the $/yr avg.