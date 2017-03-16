Report: Johnathan Hankins looking for $10 million-plus per year

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 2:53 PM EDT

Defensive tackle Dontari Poe signed with the Falcons on Thursday and that leaves four unattached players in the top 50 of PFT’s Hot 100 list of free agents.

One of those players is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who became a free agent after playing out the final year of his four-year rookie deal with the Giants. There hasn’t been much discussion of Hankins since free agency opened a week ago, however, and it appears his contract demands are playing a role in creating that quiet market.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that Hankins is asking for more than $10 million per year. Poe and Bennie Logan, who signed with the Chiefs, both got $8 million on one-year deals. That length is also reportedly an issue for Hankins with Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reporting that Hankins is looking for a multi-year agreement.

If those are Hankins’ demands, he’s not finding any buyers and deals don’t often get bigger the further you move away from the start of free agency. Poe took visits with three other teams before signing in Atlanta, so there may be a landing spot for Hankins but it does appear he’ll need to recalibrate what he’s asking for to get something moving.