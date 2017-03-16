 Skip to content

Report: NFL to add another female to officiating department

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 10:43 AM EDT
Sarah Thomas will no longer be the only female official in the NFL.

According to Alex Marvez of the Sporting News, the league will hire Terri Valenti as a instant replay booth assistant next season, making her the first female in that role.

Thomas (pictured) entered the league in 2015 and worked as a line judge on Jeff Triplette’s crew.

Valenti officiated in the UFL and the Arena League and has also called at the major college level. She has also worked as a Navy engineer and economics professor.

While the job may not attract as much notice as an on-field position, it’s another positive step for the league, for a profession that can use all the qualified eyes it can find.

 

 

