Report: Travaris Cadet re-signs with Saints

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 16, 2017, 2:44 AM EDT

Running back Travaris Cadet is back with the New Orleans Saints according to a report by Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Cadet was being pursued by the Saints, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets before electing to stay in New Orleans.

Cadet has spent portions of all of his five seasons in the NFL with the Saints. He spent three years with the team before brief stints in New England and San Francisco in 2015. Ultimately he returned to New Orleans and will continue to play for the Saints next season.

Cadet has appeared in 63 total games with 58 of those coming with the Saints. While only carrying 26 times for 84 yards, Cadet has caught 102 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. He set career-highs in catches and touchdowns last year with 40 grabs for 281 yards and four touchdowns.

Cadet also serves as a returner for New Orleans. He had 10 kickoff returns for 144 yards last year.