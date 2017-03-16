Rick Spielman confirms Adrian Peterson done with Vikings

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 4:46 PM EDT

When the Vikings announced the signing of running back Latavius Murray early on Thursday morning, the easy conclusion to draw was that Adrian Peterson wouldn’t be returning to the team on a new deal.

It was also the correct conclusion. General Manager Rick Spielman confirmed as much on Thursday afternoon.

“With us signing Murray, Adrian will move on elsewhere,” Spielman said.

That leaves the big question of where Peterson will be heading now that the door is closed in Minneapolis. He visited with the Seahawks last weekend, but their signing of Eddie Lacy would seem to cross Seattle off the list.

Peterson or others in his camp have mentioned the Buccaneers, Giants, Raiders and Texans as other spots of interest. There haven’t been any reciprocal signs of interest those teams, although Murray’s departure does leave the Raiders without their leading rusher from last season.