Seahawks looking for linebacker, safety depth

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 7:22 AM EDT

The Seahawks are taking a look at some veterans as they try to find some depth for their defense.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks brought 49ers linebacker Michael Wilhoite and Buccaneers safety Bradley McDougald in for visits.

The 30-year-old Wilhoite has 36 starts under his belt, after coming to the league through the UFL’s Omaha Nighthawks.

The Seahawks are looking for a replacement for Brock Coyle (who signed with the 49ers), and Mike Morgan’s still on the free agent market so they’re a bit thin there, as they try to keep some tread on the tires of linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright, who each played over 1,000 snaps last year.