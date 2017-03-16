 Skip to content

Seahawks will host Ricky Jean-Francois, Arthur Brown

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 16, 2017, 8:26 PM EDT
AP

The Seahawks will host free-agent visits with defensive tackle Ricky Jean-Francois and linebacker Arthur Brown, NFL Network reported.

Jean-Francois was released by Washington earlier this week. He’s an eight-year veteran who previously played for the 49ers and Colts.

Brown, a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2013, has never been a starter. He played in 12 games for the Jaguars and two for the Jets last season after being cut by the Ravens in September. Brown has played in 48 games over his four-year career.

