SMU QB Matt Davis is late addition to draft pool

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 8:30 AM EDT

SMU quarterback Matt Davis tore his ACL early last season, which knocked him out for the rest of what was set to be his final collegiate campaign.

Davis appealed to the NCAA for another year of eligibility due to medical hardship and the decision was still pending when Davis decided to go in a different direction. He announced, via his agents, that he is dropping the appeal and entering this year’s draft.

Davis missed the Scouting Combine, obviously, but will have a chance to work out for scouts at SMU’s pro day late this month. He was a dual-threat quarterback when healthy and ran for nearly 1,400 yards in his two full years as a starter while throwing for over 3,000 yards and completing just over 54 percent of his passes.

Davis started his college career at Texas A&M, but the presence of Johnny Manziel helped convince him to transfer to junior college before moving on to SMU.