Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 7:03 AM EDT

New Bills S Jordan Poyer sees a “great opportunity” (though he is coming from Cleveland).

The Dolphins spent the whole day with DT Dontari Poe but have nothing to show for it.

The Patriots could hold fast with CB Malcolm Butler.

The Jets will look for the silver lining after their swing-and-a-miss with LB Dont’a Hightower.

Retired Ravens LB Zachary Orr got one last big paycheck.

There are free agents out there who fit the Bengals’ profile.

Former Browns WR Terrelle Pryor knows he has to prove himself all over again in Washington.

The Steelers can turn their money toward more pressing needs after missing out on Hightower as well.

Texans C Greg Mancz got a huge boost from the performance-based pay pool.

The Colts are looking hard at the LB market.

The Jaguars make some sense as a possible destination for TE O.J. Howard.

The Titans can still find some help at WR.

Broncos C Matt Paradis is used to getting a little extra bonus money this time of year.

New Chiefs DT Bennie Logan wants to be known for more than stopping the run.

Former Chargers LB Shawne Merriman is staying busy post-football.

With Latavius Murray gone, will the Raiders become the next stop for Adrian Peterson?

It’s fair to say Cowboys QB Dak Prescott earned his performance-based pay bump.

The Giants still have options in the RB market.

RB Christian McCaffrey is an intriguing option for the Eagles.

Washington could get in the market for some more defensive line help.

The Bears are going to have a new-look secondary.

Keeping S Jabrill Peppers in state could make sense for the Lions.

Packers OLB Jayrone Elliott hopes there are bigger things in store for him.

Plenty of Vikings fans are hoping to volunteer during the Super Bowl.

The Falcons are still waiting to hear from DT Dontari Poe.

The Panthers still have some defensive line business to do.

Former Saints WR Brandin Cooks says there’s “no bad blood” with his old team.

Buccaneers C Joe Hawley’s not a lock to start despite his new contract.

The Cardinals have convinced two defensive backs to take pay cuts already.

Taking a look at the Rams moves in free agency.

The 49ers are definitely keeping a quicker pace than they were under previous administrations.

Free agent LB Michael Wilhoite is visiting the Seahawks.