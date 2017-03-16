Tim Hightower set to visit 49ers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 7:04 AM EDT

Running back Tim Hightower made an unexpected return to the NFL for the Saints in 2015 after missing three years while recovering from a knee injury and showed over the last two years that he can still run the ball effectively in the NFL.

Now he’s a free agent who might be taking his game to another team. Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports that Hightower will be visiting with the 49ers on Thursday.

Hightower ran 133 times for 548 yards and four touchdowns last season and added 22 catches for 200 yards and another score. He was mostly used as a complement to Mark Ingram, but had a couple of effective games as New Orleans’ lead back in the middle of the season.

Hightower would likely be in a complementary role with the Niners as Carlos Hyde remains the top back with lightly-used 2015 fourth-round pick Mike Davis the only other tailback under contract. The Saints have brought back Travaris Cadet to go with Ingram and there’s been no word that they are working to get Hightower back as well.