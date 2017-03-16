Varying reports of Muhammad Wilkerson’s shape triggers media fight

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT

We have mixed reports on the kind of shape Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is in, but they led to a sack any lineman would be proud of.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that Wilkerson recently showed up overweight as a spectator at Temple’s pro day, and several scouts described him as “sloppy” and one said that “He looked like a pedestrian with a huge gut.”

On its face, that would a bad look, after he signed a huge contract extension last offseason and responded with a poor year.

But another Jets writer has responded, claiming a vendetta.

Brian Costello of the New York Post responded with a photo from Wilkerson’s Instagram account last week, which shows him looking about like what Wilkerson looks like.

But then Costello accused Mehta of a grudge, and made it a little personal himself.

Manish is accusing me of being passive-aggressive. So I’ll stop being passive. If a guy does not talk to him, they get crushed. That simple — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) March 16, 2017

Regardless the shape Wilkerson may or may not be in, this makes me want nothing more than a big bowl of popcorn. And some wings. And maybe some ribs. Watching this fight will keep us entertained until the basketball starts.