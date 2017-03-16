 Skip to content

Varying reports of Muhammad Wilkerson’s shape triggers media fight

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 11:35 AM EDT
Getty Images

We have mixed reports on the kind of shape Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is in, but they led to a sack any lineman would be proud of.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that Wilkerson recently showed up overweight as a spectator at Temple’s pro day, and several scouts described him as “sloppy” and one said that “He looked like a pedestrian with a huge gut.”

On its face, that would a bad look, after he signed a huge contract extension last offseason and responded with a poor year.

But another Jets writer has responded, claiming a vendetta.

Brian Costello of the New York Post responded with a photo from Wilkerson’s Instagram account last week, which shows him looking about like what Wilkerson looks like.

But then Costello accused Mehta of a grudge, and made it a little personal himself.

Regardless the shape Wilkerson may or may not be in, this makes me want nothing more than a big bowl of popcorn. And some wings. And maybe some ribs. Watching this fight will keep us entertained until the basketball starts.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, New York Jets, Rumor Mill
4 Responses to “Varying reports of Muhammad Wilkerson’s shape triggers media fight”
  1. Stiller43 says: Mar 16, 2017 11:39 AM

    Watching this fight will keep us entertained until the basketball starts.
    _________

    Basketball is terrible.

  2. Stiller43 says: Mar 16, 2017 11:40 AM

    Who cares what shape he’s in? It’s March. 4+ months til they even report to training camp.

  3. footballboozer says: Mar 16, 2017 11:41 AM

    I didn’t think the New Jersey Jets could be more of a mess than the last few years.
    I was wrong.

  4. scoops1 says: Mar 16, 2017 11:42 AM

    Mehta is a true NY Sports media cancer….

    he needs to go away

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!