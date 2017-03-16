Varying reports of Muhammad Wilkerson’s shape triggers media fight

We have mixed reports on the kind of shape Jets defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson is in, but they led to a sack any lineman would be proud of.
Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported that Wilkerson recently showed up overweight as a spectator at Temple’s pro day, and several scouts described him as “sloppy” and one said that “He looked like a pedestrian with a huge gut.”
On its face, that would a bad look, after he signed a huge contract extension last offseason and responded with a poor year.
But another Jets writer has responded, claiming a vendetta.
Brian Costello of the New York Post responded with a photo from Wilkerson’s Instagram account last week, which shows him looking about like what Wilkerson looks like.
But then Costello accused Mehta of a grudge, and made it a little personal himself.
Regardless the shape Wilkerson may or may not be in, this makes me want nothing more than a big bowl of popcorn. And some wings. And maybe some ribs. Watching this fight will keep us entertained until the basketball starts.
Basketball is terrible.
Who cares what shape he’s in? It’s March. 4+ months til they even report to training camp.
I didn’t think the New Jersey Jets could be more of a mess than the last few years.
I was wrong.
Mehta is a true NY Sports media cancer….
he needs to go away