Vikings sign running back Latavius Murray

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 16, 2017, 2:07 AM EDT

It may be the early morning hours in the midwest, but that didn’t stop the Minnesota Vikings from making an addition to their roster on Thursday.

The team announced they have signed former Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray.

“It was an experience,” Murray said of free agency in an interview with the Vikings’ website. ” Obviously it being my first time, I didn’t really know what to expect but just glad I get the chance to play the game again with a great team with great history here in Minnesota.”

Murray visited the Vikings on Wednesday and didn’t leave town before signing with the team. Murray scored a career-high 12 touchdowns last year with the Raiders in rushing for 788 yards in 14 games with Oakland. He’s gained 2,278 yards with 20 touchdowns and caught 91 passes for 639 yards in three seasons played with the Raiders.

The signing of Murray also potentially closes the door on Adrian Peterson returning to the Vikings.

Murray visited the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks prior to making his decision to sign with Minnesota.