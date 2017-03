Posted by Darin Gantt on March 16, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT

If there’s ever a franchise┬áthat could use a fall guy at the moment, it’s Washington.

Oh wait, wrong one.

The team announced Thursday they had signed journeyman linebacker Chris Carter.

This one has spent time with the Steelers, Colts, Bengals and Ravens, appearing in 62 games.

He’s the fourth new defensive player they’ve added this offseason.