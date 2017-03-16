Ziggy Hood re-signs in Washington

Posted by Josh Alper on March 16, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

Wednesday saw one member of Washington’s defensive line leave the team while another signed on for the 2017 season.

The Redskins parted ways with Ricky Jean Francois after two seasons and announced that Ziggy Hood will be back for a second season with the club.

Hood signed with the Redskins as a street free agent early last year and went on to make 14 starts during the 2016 season. The 2009 Steelers first-round pick had 33 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in his first year with Washington.

Hood will play with new arrivals Terrell McClain and Stacy McGree up front this year while Jean Francois and Chris Baker have moved on from last year’s group.

Washington also announced that offensive lineman Vinston Painter has re-signed after being tendered as an exclusive rights free agent.