49ers add Dekoda Watson

The 2017 49ers may not be much better than they were in 2016, but they’ll definitely be different.

The team has added yet another free agent, announcing on Friday night a three-year deal with veteran linebacker Dekoda Watson. After entering the league as a seventh-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2010, Watson has played for the Jaguars, Cowboys, Patriots, and Broncos.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the three-year deal has a value of $6 million.

It’s the latest move for a team that has signed at least 10 veteran free agents and traded for center Jeremy Zuttah. And it’s hard to blame new coach Kyle Shanahan and new G.M. John Lynch for bringing in new players; the holdovers went 2-14 in 2016.