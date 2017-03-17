Agent confirms Jason Pierre-Paul has signed with Giants

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul tried to pour cold water on today’s report that he had reached an agreement with the Giants on a long-term contract, but it has now been confirmed by someone who should know: Pierre-Paul’s agent.
Agent Doug Hendrickson confirmed on Twitter that Pierre-Paul is signed.
The news of the contract agreement was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Shortly after that Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that it was a four-year deal, and shortly after that Pierre-Paul took to Twitter to suggest the report wasn’t true. Pierre-Paul, who sued Schefter for publishing his medical records after Pierre-Paul blew off part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, may have been annoyed that a reporter he sued had some information on his contract.
Pierre-Paul has played the last two years on one-year contracts, as that fireworks accident made the Giants want to see Pierre-Paul prove he had recovered completely before giving him a long-term deal. Last year Pierre-Paul played well, and now he has the big deal he was seeking.
I bet it was an explosive deal!
So “I ain’t sign nothing” meant he did sign something. got it.
Did they exchange hand shakes? Er, hand-stump shakes?
There’s even a picture of a smiling JPP signing his contract. OMG! I can’t stop laughing.
Please come up with some original blown off hands jokes people. You guys nailed Eddie Lacy a.k.a Feast Mode a.k.a Beast A La Mode. Surely you have something better than, “Did he give a high three”?derp derp.
Technically…”I ain’t sign nothing” is a double negative, maybe just a different way to say that he signed something!