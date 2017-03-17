Agent confirms Jason Pierre-Paul has signed with Giants

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2017, 2:51 PM EDT

Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul tried to pour cold water on today’s report that he had reached an agreement with the Giants on a long-term contract, but it has now been confirmed by someone who should know: Pierre-Paul’s agent.

Agent Doug Hendrickson‏ confirmed on Twitter that Pierre-Paul is signed.

The news of the contract agreement was first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Shortly after that Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that it was a four-year deal, and shortly after that Pierre-Paul took to Twitter to suggest the report wasn’t true. Pierre-Paul, who sued Schefter for publishing his medical records after Pierre-Paul blew off part of his hand in a Fourth of July fireworks accident, may have been annoyed that a reporter he sued had some information on his contract.

Pierre-Paul has played the last two years on one-year contracts, as that fireworks accident made the Giants want to see Pierre-Paul prove he had recovered completely before giving him a long-term deal. Last year Pierre-Paul played well, and now he has the big deal he was seeking.