Bears sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT
The Bears added some size up front, giving a shot to a guy who could help their run defense.

According to a tweet from his agent, veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins has agreed to terms with the Bears.

Jenkins, a former third-round pick of the Saints, spent last year with the Seahawks. He played nine games there.

Jenkins battled weight issues when he was in New Orleans, but could be a valuable member of a rotation in Chicago.

5 Responses to “Bears sign defensive tackle John Jenkins”
  1. whodat101 says: Mar 17, 2017 12:51 PM

    They always try to sell teams on any signing. Look at the saints run defense since he was drafted. How’s he gonna help?

  2. joefelicelli says: Mar 17, 2017 12:53 PM

    Goal line defense could be formidable with Jenkins, Goldman, and Hicks up front. 3 guys north of 320 lbs. Will make it hard to do anything inside against them.

  3. bcajun says: Mar 17, 2017 1:00 PM

    Big Tub of lard is good for nothing. Camp body.

  4. bassplucker says: Mar 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    Overwhelming negativity towards this guy from fans of his former teams. Basically that he’s a big fat stiff. I hope it turns out for the Bears, but I won’t hold my breath.

  5. dawoger says: Mar 17, 2017 1:50 PM

    Great signing for Da Bears! It pretty much assures that minisoda finishes at the bottom of the heap this season.

