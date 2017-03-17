Bears sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

The Bears added some size up front, giving a shot to a guy who could help their run defense.
According to a tweet from his agent, veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins has agreed to terms with the Bears.
Jenkins, a former third-round pick of the Saints, spent last year with the Seahawks. He played nine games there.
Jenkins battled weight issues when he was in New Orleans, but could be a valuable member of a rotation in Chicago.
They always try to sell teams on any signing. Look at the saints run defense since he was drafted. How’s he gonna help?
Goal line defense could be formidable with Jenkins, Goldman, and Hicks up front. 3 guys north of 320 lbs. Will make it hard to do anything inside against them.
Big Tub of lard is good for nothing. Camp body.
Overwhelming negativity towards this guy from fans of his former teams. Basically that he’s a big fat stiff. I hope it turns out for the Bears, but I won’t hold my breath.
Great signing for Da Bears! It pretty much assures that minisoda finishes at the bottom of the heap this season.