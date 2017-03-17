Bears sign defensive tackle John Jenkins

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 12:43 PM EDT

The Bears added some size up front, giving a shot to a guy who could help their run defense.

According to a tweet from his agent, veteran defensive tackle John Jenkins has agreed to terms with the Bears.

Jenkins, a former third-round pick of the Saints, spent last year with the Seahawks. He played nine games there.

Jenkins battled weight issues when he was in New Orleans, but could be a valuable member of a rotation in Chicago.