Bengals keep T.J. Johnson with two-year deal

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 17, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT

The Bengals announced Friday that they’ve signed restricted free agent offensive lineman T.J. Johnson to a new two-year contract.

The team extended a tender to Johnson earlier this month. He was a seventh-round draft choice in 2013.

Johnson played in every game last season and started the season finale at left guard. He played in 12 games in 2015, and bringing him back became a priority when the Bengals lost Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Johnson figures to compete for a starting guard spot and again be the team’s backup center.