Bills sign Leonard Johnson, two others

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

Cornerback Leonard Johnson was part of Sean McDermott’s defense with the Panthers last season and he’ll try to be part of McDermott’s defense in his first season as the Bills’ head coach as well.

The Bills announced Friday that they have signed Johnson to their 90-man roster. Johnson played in 10 games for the Panthers last season and had 30 tackles, a sack and a pass breakup. He joins a cornerback group that will be looking to replace Stephon Gilmore, who signed with the Patriots, and the released Nickell Robey-Coleman in 2017.

Buffalo also announced that they have signed running back Joe Banyard and wide receiver Corey Washington.

Banyard had two carries for seven yards in one appearance for the Jaguars last season and has played in 24 games overall for Jacksonville and Minnesota over the last four seasons. Washington spent time on Buffalo’s practice squad last year and last saw regular season action in 2014 with the Giants when he caught five passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.