Browns skip pro day, schedule private workout with Deshaun Watson

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 9:04 AM EDT

The Browns weren’t there yesterday when Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson conducted his pro day workout.

But don’t worry, they’ll have plenty of time with him.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have scheduled a private workout with the national championship MVP in advance of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Cabot also reports they conducted a private workout with “another one of the top quarterback prospects” on Thursday.

To run the risk of spoiling the next few reports, let’s just assume they’re going to conduct private workouts with DeShone Kizer, Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes as well.

Picking first and 12th and lacking a quarterback for the future, it’s clear the Browns are in the market for a passer out of this draft, unless they make a play for Jimmy Garoppolo or some other quarterback.