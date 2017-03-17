Browns skip pro day, schedule private workout with Deshaun Watson

The Browns weren’t there yesterday when Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson conducted his pro day workout.
But don’t worry, they’ll have plenty of time with him.
According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns have scheduled a private workout with the national championship MVP in advance of the 2017 NFL Draft.
Cabot also reports they conducted a private workout with “another one of the top quarterback prospects” on Thursday.
To run the risk of spoiling the next few reports, let’s just assume they’re going to conduct private workouts with DeShone Kizer, Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes as well.
Picking first and 12th and lacking a quarterback for the future, it’s clear the Browns are in the market for a passer out of this draft, unless they make a play for Jimmy Garoppolo or some other quarterback.
For Browns fans sake, I hope they don’t reach again for a quarterback. It’s not their greatest need and it’s extremely unlikely that a QB will be the best player available at the spots they’re picking. They need to ignore the media – Kessler is a fine stopgap for a rebuilding season or two, and he just may develop into something better than that, but only if you build a complete football team.
Watson’s agent needs to tell him to look horrible on purpose.
Seriously. Why in the hell would you want to get drafted by an abjectly dysfunctional franchise that routinely crushes the careers of quarterbacks?
And here’s the kicker…..it’s in beautiful CLEVELAND.