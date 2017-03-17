Buccaneers sign Nick Folk to compete with Roberto Aguayo

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 10:15 PM EDT

It hasn’t even been a year since the Buccaneers not only used a second-round pick on a kicker, but traded up for the privilege of doing so.

Now, they’ve brought in a veteran to make him earn his job, or to replace him.

According to Peter Schrager of the NFL Network, the Bucs have signed former Jets kicker Nick Folk, to come into camp and compete with Roberto Aguayo for the job.

Folk has been a perfectly serviceable kicker, making 27-of-31 field goals (87.1 percent) last year, compared to Aguayo’s 22-of-31 (71.0 percent).

But even if the Bucs keep a thumb on the scales of this competition (to avoid the embarrassment of wasting picks on a kicker), Folk is good enough to push Aguayo, which may be what he needs. Of course, he’s shown he has the mechanics of kicking down, but it’s often a job of confidence, and his has to be sagging.

Once the most accurate kicker in college football history, Aguayo struggled last year, and became a punchline who was booed by his own fans before he kicked in his first regular season game.