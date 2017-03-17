Cardinals bring back Frostee Rucker

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT

The Cardinals will have Frostee Rucker back for another season.

The veteran defensive end became a free agent last week, but has signed a new deal with the team. Rucker shared a picture of the contract signing on Friday afternoon.

It will be Rucker’s fifth season with the Cardinals and moved back into a reserve role last year after starting 13 times during the 2015 season. Rucker played 13 games again, but only started once and ended the year with 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

Calais Campbell’s departure means the Cardinals will have a different look on the defensive line next season. Rucker’s experience in the team’s scheme should help his chances of remaining in a backup role as younger players like Robert Nkemdiche, Rodney Gunter and any rookie additions step into bigger positions on the defense.