Chiefs sign safety Marqueston Huff

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 17, 2017, 12:40 AM EDT

The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Baltimore Ravens safety Marqueston Huff on Thursday.

Huff was initially tendered a contract as a restricted free agent by the Ravens before the start of free agency. The Ravens later rescinded the tender making Huff an unrestricted free agent.

A former fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2014, Huff has appeared in 41 games over the last three seasons – two in Tennessee and one in Baltimore. He’s recorded 36 total tackles while playing predominantly as a reserve, starting just one game over that span. He also has one interception, one sack and four passes defended.

Huff was suspended for one game for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy last year. The Ravens signed him off the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad and played in 11 games for the Ravens.