Chris Baker found lack of Washington offer “hurtful”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 10:51 PM EDT

Defensive lineman Chris Baker picked the Buccaneers over Washington in free agency. Which wasn’t difficult because Washington didn’t make him an offer.

“It was really hurtful learning that the Redskins didn’t really offer me a contract,” Baker told SiriusXM NFL Radio, “being that I was one of their best defensive linemen on their team for the last couple of years and really worked my way up from the practice squad to being one of the best linemen. And for them not to offer me was very hurtful, but I understand it’s a business and I’m very happy to move forward with the Buccaneers and I think I really have a bright future there.”

He also thinks the Bucs have a bright future.

“They’re just a few key players away from really taking that next step and becoming an elite team,” Baker said. “And, hopefully, myself and DeSean Jackson and the rest of the guys that came in and can help them get to that next step.”

The next step would be a playoff berth for the first time since 2007. They’ve become a trendy pick in recent years to bust through to the postseason, but they have yet to get there. This year’s additions could be the difference, especially with the ongoing development of Jameis Winston and Mike Evans.