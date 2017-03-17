Clarence Hill: Ezekiel Elliot has been told he’s in the clear for 2016 incident

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT

Much of the criticism directed to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot for his recent homage to Justin Timberlake flows from the fact that Elliott remains under investigation by the league for violating the Personal Conduct Policy in connection with an incdent that occurred last July. Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram applied an asterisk to that concern.

Per Hill, Elliott has been advised by his representatives that he will face no punishment from the league as a result of the 2016 incident, and that it’s just a matter of time before the NFL closes the case. Because Elliott subjectively believes he’s in the clear, his decision to pull down a woman’s top during a St. Patrick’s Day parade seems less stupid, in theory.

Until he gets official confirmation that the case is closed, however, a chance remains that someone will come of it. Indeed, it’s possible that he’s simply getting bad advice from his representatives.

For more on what Hill had to say about Elliott and other Cowboys-related issues, check out the video of his visit to the show.