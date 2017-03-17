 Skip to content

Clarence Hill: Ezekiel Elliot has been told he’s in the clear for 2016 incident

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT
Getty Images

Much of the criticism directed to Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot for his recent homage to Justin Timberlake flows from the fact that Elliott remains under investigation by the league for violating the Personal Conduct Policy in connection with an incdent that occurred last July. Appearing on Friday’s PFT Live, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram applied an asterisk to that concern.

Per Hill, Elliott has been advised by his representatives that he will face no punishment from the league as a result of the 2016 incident, and that it’s just a matter of time before the NFL closes the case. Because Elliott subjectively believes he’s in the clear, his decision to pull down a woman’s top during a St. Patrick’s Day parade seems less stupid, in theory.

Until he gets official confirmation that the case is closed, however, a chance remains that someone will come of it. Indeed, it’s possible that he’s simply getting bad advice from his representatives.

For more on what Hill had to say about Elliott and other Cowboys-related issues, check out the video of his visit to the show.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Home, Rumor Mill
5 Responses to “Clarence Hill: Ezekiel Elliot has been told he’s in the clear for 2016 incident”
  1. jchipwood says: Mar 17, 2017 7:42 PM

    Free pass huh? Usually only patriot players get those.

  2. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 17, 2017 7:45 PM

    … but remains stupid and ugly as charged.

  3. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 17, 2017 7:46 PM

    Just violence against women / total disrespect of women, what does the league care?

    Now if it were something heinous like smoking weed so he could take fewer opioid painkillers or wearing the wrong colored socks….

  4. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 17, 2017 7:48 PM

    You’d think there would be room for a brain in a head that size.

  5. brendafortheboyz says: Mar 17, 2017 7:49 PM

    No surprise here……

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!