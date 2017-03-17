Clemson’s Mike Williams runs well at pro day

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 6:38 AM EDT

Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams didn’t run at the Scouting Combine, but his pro day workout yesterday proved to be worth waiting for.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the first-round receiver prospect ran his 40-yard dashes in 4.50 and 4.49 seconds, as posted by the school on the video board. Individual scouts (the numbers that matter) had him in the higher 4.5s, but the point stands. For a 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver, running that well should erase any concerns about that part of his game.

Williams didn’t run at the Combine, saying he hadn’t had time to prepare after the Tigers’ march to the national championship.

“People just wanted to see his long speed,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “He’s run by a lot of fast dudes, so they had times on him. They just hadn’t seen him run. I figured he’d be somewhere in the [4.5s].”

Williams figures to be one of the top receivers off the board, given his size and ability to make plays in traffic.