Dalvin Cook visited Eagles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT

The Eagles added a pair of wide receivers as free agents and they turned their attention to another offensive position with a pre-draft visit this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Florida State running back Dalvin Cook was in Philadelphia to visit with the Eagles this week. Cook would be lining up in the backfield, but the Eagles or any other team that takes him will likely be expecting him to help in the passing game as well.

Cook caught 33 passes for 488 yards in his final year at Florida State and his receiving added another dimension to go along with his 4,464 rushing yards and 46 rushing touchdowns. The package has Cook ranked with Leonard Fournette and Christian McCaffrey as the likeliest backs to go in the first round.

Oklahoma’s Joe Mixon might be with them in terms of talent, but the release of a video of him punching a woman in the face has made some teams wary about picking Mixon. Cook has off-field red flags of his own, including an accusation that he punched a woman in the face outside of a bar. Cook was found not guilty of misdemeanor battery and there was no video, which has kept him from getting a Mixon-type reaction for that or his other run-ins with the law during high school and college.

It’s sure to be something teams are asking about when they meet with Cook, however, and his answers will help determine when he comes off the board in April.