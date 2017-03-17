Darius Butler re-signs with Colts

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

Defensive back Darius Butler looked around for more than a week, but he’s headed back where he played before becoming a free agent.

The Colts announced that Butler is returning to the team on a one-year deal. He visited the Bears and Redskins before agreeing to his new deal in Indianapolis.

Butler played cornerback for most of his career, but the Colts moved him to safety last season. With Mike Adams off the team, Butler will likely be headed back to that position again this year and will have a good chance at starting next to Clayton Geathers come September if that’s the case.

The draft may bring other options, however, and the Colts are hardly set at corner, so Butler could still wind up in the slot. Either way, his return bolsters a thin secondary in Indy.