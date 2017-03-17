Derrick Johnson agrees to pay cut with Chiefs

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 9:37 AM EDT

Linebacker Derrick Johnson has reworked his contract with the Chiefs for the 2017 season.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Johnson has agreed to a pay cut from the $4.75 million base salary and up to $1 million in roster bonuses he was set to make. Johnson will instead have a salary of $1 million and a signing bonus of $1 million, which is equal to the $2 million in guaranteed money he was due and lowers his cap hit for this season by more than $4 million.

Johnson is signed for the 2018 season as well. His cap charge will go up $500,000 as a result of the signing bonus. His chances of seeing that $8 million base salary will be tied to how well he recovers from his second torn Achilles in the last three years as none of that salary is guaranteed.

Yates reports that fullback Anthony Sherman also took a pay cut that added $550,000 to the team’s cap space and that the two maneuvers likely helped make space that the Chiefs used to get defensive tackle Bennie Logan under contract.