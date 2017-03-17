Eddie Lacy has seven different $55,000 weight targets

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 6:18 AM EDT

Eddie Lacy will be putting his mouth where his money is. Or something.

It was already known that his really/not really $5.5 million contract with the Seahawks has terms that make the earning hardly a sure thing, including $385,000 tied to making weight. The specific targets for that extra chunk of compensation have now been revealed.

Field Yates of ESPN.com reports that Lacy’s contract has seven different weight targets, each of which pay (or don’t pay) $55,000. Specifically, Lacy must get to 255 pounds in May, 250 pounds in June, stay at 250 pounds in August, and then reach and remain at 245 pounds in September, October, November, and December.

The specific dates of the weigh-ins aren’t known. The major drawback to this approach is that Lacy’s wrestling-style quest to “make weight” can get in the way of proper nutrition, and it could also deplete his overall condition as, for example, he opts for running, biking, and other forms of cardio in lieu of resting and recovering between game days.

Lacy reportedly weighed 267 pounds at a recent free-agency visit. So he has to shed 12 pounds (math) fairly quickly. After that, it’s a matter of dropping five pounds on two different occasions. The bigger challenge, as he has demonstrated over the course of his career, will be staying there.