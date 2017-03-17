 Skip to content

ESPN hires Rex Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT
Getty Images

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan won’t be in the NFL this year, but he won’t be unemployed.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Ryan has signed a multi-year contract to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown.

It’s unclear whether Rex’s arrival means that someone else will be out. Richard Deitsch of SI.com recently reported that ESPN will be slashing from the payroll in the coming months “tens of millions” in salary paid to “staffers many viewers and readers will recognize.” Persons with expiring contracts are “particularly vulnerable.”

Randy Moss, Matthew Hasselbeck, and Charles Woodson joined the show last year, along with Trent Dilfer. Ryan will either expand the roster of analysts to five, or someone is going to get the short straw.

Permalink 31 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
31 Responses to “ESPN hires Rex Ryan”
  1. jdbaker01 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:04 PM

    #1 sign of a slow football news day is that “Rex Ryan Hired By ESPN” is being reported.

  2. jjackwagon says: Mar 17, 2017 1:04 PM

    He probably had his foot in the door.

  3. joetoronto says: Mar 17, 2017 1:04 PM

    As expected. Anything for ratings, anything.

  4. dsigrey says: Mar 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    Get rid of Woodson

  5. saints737 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    I wonder how many toes he had to rub to get this gig

  6. Bloodfart says: Mar 17, 2017 1:05 PM

    Yeah espn, if you have a credibility problem the answer is clearly to hire rex ryan.. LOL. Wow.

  7. weepingjebus says: Mar 17, 2017 1:06 PM

    Good, should accelerate BSPN’s death spiral. Soon they’ll be panhandling outside Obama’s mansion hoping for old bracket picks.

  8. margoadams says: Mar 17, 2017 1:06 PM

    Wait till they find out he likes Trump. ESPN will put a muzzle on him.

  9. drinkblatz says: Mar 17, 2017 1:07 PM

    Another reason not to watch ESPN.

  10. 6ball says: Mar 17, 2017 1:08 PM

    .
    It’s where he always belonged. Any dope could see that.
    .

  11. tylawspick6 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:09 PM

    oh god

    more reason to not watch bspn

  12. PegulaBucks says: Mar 17, 2017 1:09 PM

    but they dont teach defense at ESPN?

  13. dansardo says: Mar 17, 2017 1:10 PM

    Rex is finally somewhere he actually has a chance of succeeding lol. Good luck to him. It would be great if they could pair him up with Matt Millen. They could compare stories about how they each wrecked their teams….

  14. PegulaBucks says: Mar 17, 2017 1:10 PM

    also Trump must not have had a spot for him in his cabinet of loud mouthed idiots.

  15. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 17, 2017 1:10 PM

    Lol. ESPN isn’t even trying to be good anymore

  16. patriots123456 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:10 PM

    Nothing like a clown commisioner and a clown broadcaster.

  17. spammerscrammer says: Mar 17, 2017 1:11 PM

    I think this is a good pickup for ESPN.
    He is a knowledgeable guy with an attitude, so I am hoping that he will be informative AND entertaining.

  18. edelmanfanclub says: Mar 17, 2017 1:12 PM

    I think Rex stooped too low. He’s can do better than BSPN

  19. bills72284 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:14 PM

    ESPN wins the offseason

  20. mnbv055 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:14 PM

    So, ESPN is going to win the Superbowl next season?

  21. walker1191 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:16 PM

    This guy gives me a headache, and I will absolutely not watch any show in which he is spewing his opinions.

  22. mutantclover says: Mar 17, 2017 1:18 PM

    Why so much negativity for this? I saw the headline and was actually very excited. Rex is good at talking, he should make an interesting commentator. Jokes aside, being 0.480 in regular season and 0.667 in playoffs as a head coach who never had a real franchise QB playing for his team, and always had to play 2-3 times a year against the Patriots, is very respectable as well. I would expect him to be an upgrade over any of those other guys at ESPN, not to mention half the head coaches in the league. -a Pats fan

  23. randysativa says: Mar 17, 2017 1:18 PM

    This foreshadows the bankruptcy of ESPN finally….

  24. goodellmustgoblog says: Mar 17, 2017 1:19 PM

    Rex wins the offseason again.

  25. gstewart400 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:20 PM

    Rex can tell us who won the offseason. As we know, last year it was the Bills…..this year, sorry Rex, Pats own it.

  26. hawkforlife says: Mar 17, 2017 1:20 PM

    I assume he’ll drag his brother in to watch his back.

  27. patriots123456 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:23 PM

    Now we have clowns at 345 park Ave and ESPN.

  28. laxman1944 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:24 PM

    FINALLY …..ESPN has got somebody with a pulse on MNF. The current crew basically sucks.

  29. donterrelli says: Mar 17, 2017 1:25 PM

    Get Trent Dilfer out of there. I have to change the channel when he starts talking.

  30. dsigrey says: Mar 17, 2017 1:26 PM

    Have they instructed him on how to blame racism for everything yet?

  31. phil325 says: Mar 17, 2017 1:27 PM

    Total frigging dufus. Just another reason to click off ESPN football Sunday.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!