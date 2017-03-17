ESPN hires Rex Ryan

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan won’t be in the NFL this year, but he won’t be unemployed.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports that Ryan has signed a multi-year contract to appear on Sunday NFL Countdown.

It’s unclear whether Rex’s arrival means that someone else will be out. Richard Deitsch of SI.com recently reported that ESPN will be slashing from the payroll in the coming months “tens of millions” in salary paid to “staffers many viewers and readers will recognize.” Persons with expiring contracts are “particularly vulnerable.”

Randy Moss, Matthew Hasselbeck, and Charles Woodson joined the show last year, along with Trent Dilfer. Ryan will either expand the roster of analysts to five, or someone is going to get the short straw.