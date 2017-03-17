 Skip to content

Four years, $62 million for JPP

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT
Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul wanted a long-term deal, and Jason Pierre-Paul got a long-term deal.

With the deadline for converting his one-year franchise tender into a multi-year contract nearly four months away, the Giants and JPP got a deal done.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, it’s a four-year deal with a base value of $62 million. Of that amount, $29 million is fully guaranteed at signing.

The cash flow is as follows: $22.5 million in 2017, $35 million through 2018, $49.5 million through 2019, and $62 million. Incentives can push the value of the contract to $66 million.

Pierre-Paul swapped his $16.9 million franchise tender in 2017 plus the possibility of a 44-percent increase if franchise-tagged again in 2018 or a 20-percent spike if transition tagged for $35 million over two years. His guaranteed money of $40 million (fully guaranteed at signing plus injury-only) covers the $37.18 million he would have made under the franchise tag this year and transition tag next year.

12 Responses to “Four years, $62 million for JPP”
  1. cmtumd says: Mar 17, 2017 3:15 PM

    Imagine how much more money he’d have made if he had all his fingers.

  2. WhatUpWithThat says: Mar 17, 2017 3:16 PM

    Got to hand it to the guy!

  3. buttfumbles says: Mar 17, 2017 3:18 PM

    Let the puns begin!

  4. niners816 says: Mar 17, 2017 3:20 PM

    That’s like 12 mil for each remaining finger. Those are some expensive digits.

  5. curtj5 says: Mar 17, 2017 3:20 PM

    Can he pass the ball?

  6. jerrysglassescleaner says: Mar 17, 2017 3:21 PM

    Gotta “hand” it to the guy. “One” thumb up for the deal. A little too much. Can quite out my “finger” on it on why so much?

  7. winningisabrees says: Mar 17, 2017 3:22 PM

    Two thumbs up

  8. jerrysglassescleaner says: Mar 17, 2017 3:22 PM

    Put*
    #correctionsLikeThisAlwaysGetThumbsDown

  9. winningisabrees says: Mar 17, 2017 3:22 PM

    Who signed for him

  10. winningisabrees says: Mar 17, 2017 3:23 PM

    Seems he’s pointed in the right direction

  11. mahimike says: Mar 17, 2017 3:26 PM

    …holds peace sign with his index and pinky fingers…

  12. chris11le says: Mar 17, 2017 3:26 PM

    @cmtumd:

    10% more?

