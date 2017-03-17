Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 8:20 AM EDT

Bills T Jordan Mills and offensive line coach Juan Castillo have the same taste in cologne.

The Dolphins will need to keep looking for defensive line help.

DE Lawrence Guy will see Ravens-Patriots games differently now that he’s on the Patriots.

With CB Morris Claiborne expected to sign, the Jets could add multiple defensive backs from LSU this offseason.

Ravens S Tony Jefferson boxed while growing up.

Said Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander of T Andre Smith, “He’s a good offensive line athlete. He’s not going to run the decathlon or anything, but he gets off the ball well and moves in space well.”

LB Christian Kirksey could be in line for a contract extension with the Browns.

Performance based pay worked out well for Steelers T Alejandro Villanueva.

The Texans are trying to lift the spirits of a seventh-grader who suffered a severe spinal cord injury.

An early crack at the Colts’ depth chart for 2017.

The 2013 draft didn’t work out as the Jaguars hoped.

The Titans were well represented at Vanderbilt’s pro day.

Will the Broncos go with a defensive player in the first round?

A friend’s advice helped lead DT Bennie Logan to the Chiefs.

TE Jared Cook might have to change his number with the Raiders.

Chargers T Chris Hairston has been saying his goodbyes to San Diego.

Cowboys DT Stephen Paea still holds a Scouting Combine bench press record.

New Giants TE Rhett Ellison recovered from a similar knee injury to the one former Giants WR Victor Cruz suffered.

QB Nick Foles says he’s happy to be back with the Eagles as a backup.

Gus Frerotte doesn’t need to bang his head against the wall to share his positive feelings about Redskins QB Kirk Cousins.

Former Bears coach Lovie Smith thinks QB Mike Glennon is the right guy to run the team’s offense.

The Lions have some cap space left, but they may not be spending it on free agents.

Checking in on the Packers’ tax bill.

CB Terence Newman wants to get the “bad taste” out of his mouth after the way the Vikings ended the 2016 season.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn and G.M. Thomas Dimitroff don’t have to go far to check out Georgia Tech’s pro day.

The Panthers checked out WR Artavis Scott and RB Wayne Gallman at Clemson’s pro day.

Saints coach Sean Payton said trading WR Brandin Cooks was about getting better on defense.

The Buccaneers website puts RB Adrian Peterson at the top of a list of free agents to watch.

A look at K Phil Dawson’s contract with the 49ers.

The Rams signed a pair of free agents on Thursday.

Could the 49ers take a cornerback with the second overall pick?

Seahawks DE Frank Clark had his appendix taken out.