Geno Smith plans to sign with the Giants

Quarterback Geno Smith will sign with the Giants, ESPN reported Friday.
Smith, 26, started one game for the Jets last season but suffered a torn ACL during that game. He lost his starting job before the 2015 season after the now infamous punch thrown by then-teammate I.K. Enemkpali. Smith started all 16 games as a rookie in 2013 and started 13 games in 2014 for the Jets.
Smith visited the Giants last weekend. There were rumors that other teams had shown interest, but as long as Smith passes a physical he’ll sign with the Giants.
The Giants also agreed to a deal with quarterback Josh Johnson on Friday. Smith suffered the torn ACL last October, and it’s unclear if he’ll be ready to compete for a roster spot at the beginning of training camp.
I’ll bet the Giant’s locker room is looking forward to welcoming this clown to town.
You know the QB situation in the NFL is dire when Geno Smith and EJ Manuel get signed.
Thank goodness he didn’t sign with Cleveland, I didn’t want the Browns to go from 1-15 to 0-16.
NY Giants plan: Eli stay healthy!
Usually that’s a good bet but he’s no spring chicken anymore.
Why??
JPP the most likely defensive player to serve Geno a knuckle sandwich!
I’ll be here all week!
Now I really hope the Giants make it to the super bowl….
– Pats Fans
We all know that God is a Pat’s fan but the two losses to the Giants was used to test our faith.
Round three will be our redemption
I know a lot of people don’t believe Eli is an elite quarterback but he has two rings and knows the game better than most. If Geno checks his ego at the door and keeps his mouth shut he has an opportunity to learn and grow a lot.
Giants seem more interested in picking up the Jets trash than winning. Poor Eli! Sad!
But who’s gonna throw picks for the J.E.T.S ?
Are there no Quarterbacks in the Canadian Football League that need a chance?
ugh
The first thing that will happen when he signs–the media will do a 180 now he is a Giant and talk about his courage and strength after facing so much adversity.
In all seriousness–he had to move on. His relationship with the Jets was awful and not going to be repaired. He does bear a lot of the responsibility, but he was thrown into a difficult situation with unstable coach/gm. And Manish Mehta.
Most good QBs do not survive that, and most rookie QBs never develop without appropriate support.
That being said, I’m curious to see what he can do playing on another team–or not playing most likely.
His numbers overall are pretty bad, but he is still vastly better than EJ Manuel, the guy drafted ahead of him. And yet the GM that did that still has a job and outlasted 2 coaches since.
I got a good laugh out of this, then i realized it wasn’t April 1 yet…hahaha, poor Jets.