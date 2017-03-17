Giants bring back quarterback Josh Johnson

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 10:48 AM EDT

Some headlines were made when Jets free agent Geno Smith visited the Giants, but the more stable of the New York teams have opted for a more familiar face to fill their quarterback depth chart.

According to a tweet from his agent, quarterback Josh Johnson has agreed to a new two-year deal with the Giants.

Ryan Nassib is still a free agent, and the only other quarterback the Giants have on the roster behind Eli Manning is Keith Wenning.

They have to start looking for an heir to the 36-year-old Manning at some point in the next few years, but have been content in recent years to wait to start that process.