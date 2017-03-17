Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul agree to contract

Jason Pierre-Paul has spent his entire career with the Giants, and now it’s getting more likely that he’ll end his career with the Giants.
Pierre-Paul and the Giants have agreed on a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That would suggest that the 28-year-old Pierre-Paul will be with the only team he’s known for the prime years of his career.
After a fireworks injury almost cost him his hand on the Fourth of July in 2015, Pierre-Paul settled for a reduced one-year contract that season and another one-year contract in 2016. This year the Giants put the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul, but the long-term deal means he’s done with one-year contracts.
Last year Pierre-Paul started 12 games and recorded seven sacks. Pierre-Paul has 50 sacks in his career.
Pierre-Paul was the No. 7 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.
