 Skip to content

Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul agree to contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 17, 2017, 11:27 AM EDT
Getty Images

Jason Pierre-Paul has spent his entire career with the Giants, and now it’s getting more likely that he’ll end his career with the Giants.

Pierre-Paul and the Giants have agreed on a four-year contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. That would suggest that the 28-year-old Pierre-Paul will be with the only team he’s known for the prime years of his career.

After a fireworks injury almost cost him his hand on the Fourth of July in 2015, Pierre-Paul settled for a reduced one-year contract that season and another one-year contract in 2016. This year the Giants put the franchise tag on Pierre-Paul, but the long-term deal means he’s done with one-year contracts.

Last year Pierre-Paul started 12 games and recorded seven sacks. Pierre-Paul has 50 sacks in his career.

Pierre-Paul was the No. 7 player on our Free Agent Hot 100.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: New York Giants, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
12 Responses to “Giants, Jason Pierre-Paul agree to contract”
  1. kenberthiaume says: Mar 17, 2017 11:31 AM

    I’d shake his hand but….

  2. jag1959 says: Mar 17, 2017 11:31 AM

    Will be interested to see the numbers and guarantees.
    And now it’s time for all the worn out bad puns and juvenile hand/finger comments.

  3. mikejune says: Mar 17, 2017 11:31 AM

    Sweet. The Giants needed the cap space.

  4. RandyinRoxbury says: Mar 17, 2017 11:34 AM

    Thumbs up here! 😉

  5. 700levelvet says: Mar 17, 2017 11:37 AM

    Big deal

  6. riflemanlax says: Mar 17, 2017 11:39 AM

    I hope the Giants got a five finger discount.

  7. hawksfansince77 says: Mar 17, 2017 11:39 AM

    High five…..er, three or whatever.

  8. thegronk87 says: Mar 17, 2017 11:45 AM

    yay, super bowl! lol

  9. Francis_Dolarhyde says: Mar 17, 2017 11:47 AM

    54 mil guaranteed?

  10. joeytorontosucks says: Mar 17, 2017 11:51 AM

    imagine the money this guy could’ve made… Hate to point that out, but he can’t!

  11. chefjon81 says: Mar 17, 2017 11:55 AM

    Hope they can work out a deal with Hankins

  12. richndc says: Mar 17, 2017 12:09 PM

    Unbelievable!!! I just read where he said “man, imma buy some hella good firecrackers with this scratch!!!” He must be crazy or something. I bet they miss Coughlin now more than ever.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!