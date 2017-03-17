Jason Pierre-Paul: “I ain’t sign nothing”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 12:27 PM EDT

The report that the Giants and defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul have agreed to terms on a four-year deal has made its way back to Pierre-Paul himself. And he has a very specific reaction.

“What the heck is people talking about I ain’t sign nothing,” Pierre-Paul said on Twitter.

Added Pierre-Paul: “That’s New York media for yah!! They always want the story first and they got it wrong.”

NFL Media reported not that a contract is signed, but that the two sides have agreed to terms. The signing ceremony actually comes later.