John Lynch: Kaepernick deal with new team “fell through”

Four years ago, some (well, at least one) were declaring Colin Kaepernick to potentially be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Now, he’s still looking for a new job. New 49ers G.M. John Lynch tells KNBR that Kaepernick recently came close to getting one.
“I don’t know what happened to that market,” Lynch said, via USA Today. “He was, in everyone’s mind in this league, very close to signing a deal with a team at a really good number. And it fell through, apparently.”
In theory, Kaepernick could still return to the 49ers. The chances, however, diminshed after the 49ers signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley.
“I think the likelihood of that happening has gone down significantly,” Lynch said. “But we’re not going to close our mind or [rule] out options on anyone, including him.”
Kaepernick’s situation is complicated by the red state/blue state realities of embracing a player who took a controversial public stance in 2016. Even though he has the right under the Constitution and the CBA to not stand for the National Anthem, businesses that rely on maximum support from the public will be inclined to shy away from employees who polarize politically.
If Kaepernick were playing like he did in 2012-13, it may not matter. Given his regression, owners and General Managers will be inclined to decide that the cost outweighs the benefit.
The fact that a deal for Kaepernick “fell through” suggests that perhaps a G.M. was ready to bring him to town, but that ownership eventually got cold feet.
Maybe if he kneels he can find the missing contract lying on the ground somewhere.
Kap will be lucky to get signed by *anybody* at vet minimum to be a 2nd or 3rd string. This guy threw away a career that at one point was sky high. Sad to see to this humble kid from Reno who had so much promise turn into someone who is now inches from out of the league..
wow. speculate much there, florio?
Lucky “new team”. The guy is nothing but a disappointing pain in the rump.
If he’s that good John, why not keep him? Hoyer and Barkley?? Good luck with that.
I find this hard to believe. Lunch probably thinks he’s doing Kap a favor by saying teams are interested but I have to assume Colon thinks his phone is broken or the “ringer is off the hook.”
You reap what you sow.
My guess is he agreed to a deal with the patriots and the browns balked at Belichick’s asking price for Garoppolo.
Pft should mention that Lynch was likely referring to a CFL team…
It’s simple: Kaep should have stood for the flag. Some team would have taken a chance on him already. He did donate some of his money to his cause, but he’s a hypocrite. He knelt to add media attention to himself and now, when no one wants him, he’s going to stand for the anthem. I was a big Kaep homer, but I’m an American first, and you disrepected the flag that my family and others fought for. You reap what you sow. Good luck, bruh.