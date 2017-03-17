John Lynch: Kaepernick deal with new team “fell through”

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 5:08 PM EDT

Four years ago, some (well, at least one) were declaring Colin Kaepernick to potentially be one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. Now, he’s still looking for a new job. New 49ers G.M. John Lynch tells KNBR that Kaepernick recently came close to getting one.

“I don’t know what happened to that market,” Lynch said, via USA Today. “He was, in everyone’s mind in this league, very close to signing a deal with a team at a really good number. And it fell through, apparently.”

In theory, Kaepernick could still return to the 49ers. The chances, however, diminshed after the 49ers signed Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley.

“I think the likelihood of that happening has gone down significantly,” Lynch said. “But we’re not going to close our mind or [rule] out options on anyone, including him.”

Kaepernick’s situation is complicated by the red state/blue state realities of embracing a player who took a controversial public stance in 2016. Even though he has the right under the Constitution and the CBA to not stand for the National Anthem, businesses that rely on maximum support from the public will be inclined to shy away from employees who polarize politically.

If Kaepernick were playing like he did in 2012-13, it may not matter. Given his regression, owners and General Managers will be inclined to decide that the cost outweighs the benefit.

The fact that a deal for Kaepernick “fell through” suggests that perhaps a G.M. was ready to bring him to town, but that ownership eventually got cold feet.