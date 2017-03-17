Josh McCown heading to visit with the Jets

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

As the backup quarterback market begins to churn, one of its elder statesmen is about to join the party.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, veteran quarterback Josh McCown is heading to New York to visit with the Jets.

McCown also has some interest from the Cowboys, who want somebody with experience behind Dak Prescott after they finally free the expensive hostage Tony Romo.

McCown has long been comfortable in the mentor role, but with the Jets, it’s hard to imagine him not being the best of the lot pretty quickly if he joined the Jets.

Neither Bryce Petty nor Christian Hackenberg has done anything to suggest they’re the future, and McCown has been a fairly steady player when he’s been given a chance to play on teams that weren’t wretched.