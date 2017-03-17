Kamar Aiken lines up visits with Colts, Seahawks

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT

Wide receiver Kamar Aiken will be making a couple of free agent visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Aiken will visit with the Colts on Friday and is also scheduled for a visit with the Seahawks on Monday. Aiken has spent the last three seasons with the Ravens.

Aiken had his best pro season in 2015 when he led the Ravens with 75 catches for 944 yards and five touchdown catches. He started 14 games that year, but dropped to six starts, 29 catches, 328 yards and one touchdown in 2016.

He would be a complementary piece with either of the teams he’s visiting as the Colts have T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief and Phillip Dorsett while Seattle’s receiver group is topped by Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Paul Richardson and Tyler Lockett.