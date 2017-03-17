Leonard Fournette, Mike Williams among Eagles pre-draft visitors

Posted by Josh Alper on March 17, 2017, 1:01 PM EDT

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook isn’t the only skill position player visiting with the Eagles ahead of the draft.

Friday will find several top prospects in Philadelphia to meet with the Eagles, including one of Cook’s peers at the top of the running back list. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that LSU running back Leonard Fournette is also visiting with the team.

The Eagles currently have Ryan Mathews, Darren Sproles and 2016 fifth-rounder Wendell Smallwood on the depth chart at running back. Drafting a running back high could lead to another move as they sort out how everyone fits.

Philadelphia may also opt for a wide receiver in the first round. Rapoport reports Clemson wideout Mike Williams will also be in on Friday while Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com adds Western Michigan’s Corey Davis to the mix.

The Eagles signed Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith as free agents, but last year’s group was so underwhelming that continuing the overhaul of the position group seems like a realistic possibility in Philly.