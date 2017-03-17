Marshawn Lynch move may come soon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 17, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT

A burst of news on Friday morning created a sense that running back Marshawn Lynch may be emerging from retirement very soon. It hasn’t happened yet, but that could change by the end of the weekend.

As PFT reported on Friday morning, there’s a “very good chance” Lynch will end his one-year retirement. There’s also a very good chance that the return could come in the very near future.

Lynch has always done things his own way. He retired with an announcement posted on Twitter during the Super Bowl. He’ll possibly return (if he does) the same way.

With the Seahawks recently signing Eddie Lacy and having Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise under contract, Seattle would have a hard time finding a spot for Lynch. Arguably, however, he’d be the best option on the roster, by far.

Though the Seahawks missed his production last year, they surely didn’t miss the drama he often brought to the organization. (Richard Sherman did a decent job of filling the void in that regard.) Seattle has at all times tiptoed around Lynch, saying all the right things and never leaking any reports or rumors of specific issues or problems, like the team (or someone employed by it) did after receiver Percy Harvin was traded to the Jets during the 2014 season.

If a deal between the Seahawks, Lynch, and the Raiders isn’t struck before Lynch returns (if he does indeed return), drama could descend on the team as it is forced to decide whether to welcome him back, cut him, or trade him. Though I have no specific knowledge about any discussions happening behind the scenes between the Raiders and Seahawks, there’s a sense that if Lynch returns it will happen in a far more orderly fashion that Brett Favre’s clumsy “I’m back, baby!” moment from 2008.