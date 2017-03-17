Mike Mularkey feels Marcus Mariota’s pain

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 17, 2017, 3:19 PM EDT

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota might be limited for part of the offseason because of his broken leg.

But at least he’s ahead of his coach.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, Titans coach Mike Mularkey is in a walking boot and using a scooter after having toe surgery.

“Marcus got a good chuckle out of it when I told him,’’ Mularkey said. “I told him I’ve been needing the surgery for a while, but there weren’t any scooters available. I had to wait for him and some of the others players to give up a scooter before I could have the surgery.”

Mularkey had surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left big toe nearly two weeks ago. He’s in a cast for six weeks, meaning he’s on crutches now while making the pro day scouting circuit.

Mularkey’s no stranger to surgery — this was his 14th — and said both he and his quarterback should be ready for training camp.

“Marcus is making progress, and I’m just getting started,’’ Mularkey said. “But when the players are back, I’ll be back. I’m not getting a lot of sympathy. It’s a lot of ‘you’re getting old.’”

At least he’s able to laugh about it, which wasn’t the case when Mariota went down and ruined their shot at the playoffs back in December.